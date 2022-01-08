Golden Nuggets: Corner Help Is On The Way

“The 49ers are leaving their starting quarterback for Sunday a mystery. Jimmy Garoppolo is officially listed as ‘questionable’ on the team’s Week 18 status report.”

“Shanahan also gave updates on the status of left tackle Trent Williams (elbow), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair.”

“The 49ers got some much-needed good news on the cornerback front Friday ahead of their Week 18 showdown with the Rams in Los Angeles. CB Ambry Thomas was officially activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday expressed optimism that CB Emmanuel Moseley will be activated off injured reserve following a week of practice.”

“Still, without Shanahan tipping his hand, the evidence suggests Garoppolo will return to the starting lineup after missing last Sunday’s win over the Texans because of a torn thumb ligament and fracture in his right thumb.”

“There is a lot of intrigue,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Friday on KNBR. “There is a lot of juice. I’ve got goosebumps right now talking about it. Really good players on both sides. Every play counts. Man, it’s going to be fun.”

“Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff.”

“Obviously I didn’t get them all,” Lance told reporters after practice Friday. “Jimmy’s back limited this week. It was good for me obviously to still be able to get some reps at the same time and work through with Jimmy. It was unique a little bit with us being able to talk through reps that we both get. I think Kyle did a great job for me personally, just being able to prepare still this week and still being able to get some reps, not knowing obviously what’s going to happen with Jimmy on Sunday.”