Trey Lance says Kyle Shanahan “did a great job” preparing him this week

The 49ers will probably need to pull out a victory this Sunday against the Rams to reach this year’s playoffs. Preparing for a must-win game, head coach Kyle Shanahan has faced a conundrum this week, planning to manage the team’s quarterbacks. With starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo trying to work his way back from a sprained thumb, Shanahan has simultaneously tried to get Garoppolo ready for the game while preparing rookie Trey Lance to start if Jimmy G is unable to play.

In his weekly media availability on Friday, Lance gave Shanahan a lot of credit for how he’s managed the team’s snaps in practice this week. “I think Kyle [Shanahan] did a great job for me personally. Just being able to prepare this week and still be able to get some reps not knowing, obviously, what’s going to happen with Jimmy on Sunday,” Lance said.

The 49ers, and Shanahan, have received plenty of criticism for their handling of Lance this season, but the rookie has been publically complimentary of Garoppolo, Shanahan, and the organization all season. This season, the Niners are 1-1 in Lance’s starts while 8-6 in Garoppolo’s. Of course, the 49ers are coming off a 23-7 victory over the Texans, where Lance completed 16 of his 23 passes for 245 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Here are Lance’s full comments on how practice reps went this week with Jimmy back on the field: