49ers activate Ward, Williams, and Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19

The 49ers received good news on Saturday as two starters, and a key special team member was cleared from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Jimmie Ward, plus cornerbacks K’Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson, were the three players activated. Deommodore Lenoir was not activated. Neither was Raheem Mostert, but he’s out for the season. Since Lenoir will be inactive, the 49ers elevated cornerback Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley was also activated from the injured reserve. That means the 49ers secondary is as healthy as they’ve been in months.

Linebackers Curtis Robinson and Mark Nzeocha were also activated from the practice squad. My guess is those two are replacements for Azeez Al-Shaair and Marcell Harris.

Nate Sudfeld was not elevated from the practice squad. That’s a good indication that Jimmy Garoppolo was cleared to play from the doctors. If Jimmy can go, that means he’s likely starting.

Earlier on Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Garoppolo is going to try and play: “They described Garoppolo as having a good chance of starting or a realistic chance of starting.”