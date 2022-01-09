49ers vs. Rams: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday night how there’s a “strong lean” the 49ers start Jimmy Garoppolo in the season finale. That’s been the expectation as Garoppolo was limited all week, and the team didn’t elevate Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad.

San Francisco 49ers (9-7) @ Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2021

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Inglewood, CA

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Color Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews Tom Rinaldi

Considering the implications at stake, this will be the nationally televised game during the afternoon. Here’s a look at the TV Map, courtesy of 506 sports:

You’ll get to view the 49ers/Rams game if you are in the red.

Odds: 49ers +3.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 44.5

The 49ers were 6-point underdogs a week ago. Thanks to Jimmy G, whose success against the Rams cannot be understated and getting their secondary off injured reserve and the Reserve/COVID-19 list, that line is down to 3.5.

The total on the game still feels low. But, in a vacuum, these are two of the better defenses in the NFL during the second half of the season. I just think that there are too many playmakers on both sides of the ball for this game to finish in the neighborhood of 24-20.

I’m not one to get in the way of history. The 49ers out-physical and athlete the Rams every time these two teams play. Why would this time be any different? I’ll take the team speed of the Niners en route to a 28-27 victory.