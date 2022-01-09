Golden Nuggets: Jimmy and Jimmie Are Ready for Game Day

“After describing the pain in his thumb as feeling like the webbing was tearing and “fuck– it hurts” on Wednesday, Jimmy Garoppolo is in line to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback. The team declined to activate or promote practice squad quarterback Nate Sudfeld for Sunday’s game, with NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reporting that Garoppolo is the expected starter.”

“The best part about it is we’ve had all our meetings virtual,” Ryans said. “So all those guys have been in the meetings. They understand the game plan. So our guys, they’ve been locked in mentally. The guys who are on that list, they’ve played a lot of ball for us, so they understand our scheme, what we’re trying to do defensively. Those guys, we’ll be grateful to have them back as soon as we can get them back, but I think there won’t be any mental hurdles for our guys. They’ll be able to plug right back in and get out there and help us.”

“After placing five defensive backs on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, the Niners activated four of them over the past couple of days, including cornerbacks Ambry Thomas, K’Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson and starting free safety Jimmie Ward. Thomas was activated on Friday, while Ward, Williams and Johnson were cleared on Saturday.”

“You can’t say that the 49ers are hungrier, but the Rams are in the playoffs,” Baldinger said. “If they lose the game, the only thing that changes for them is they’re not going to win the division, more than likely, and their seeding changes. But they’re still going to be playing next week... the 49ers, they’ve got everything in the world to play for. It’s just a little bit extra that they have, preparing for this week, warming up for the game on Sunday, and then playing the game.”

“I’m so focused on this week,” Lynch responded on the Murph & Mac show. “I haven’t even thought of that, to be honest. You look at the kid, you feel sorry for him. That kind of spectacle, handling it the way he handled it. I don’t know everything that went into it but you hope, if he needs help, he gets the help he needs.”