SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in the 49ers continues to soar heading into Week 18

What a bizarre week this was for the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play in Week 17 because of a thumb injury that was thought to keep him out 4-6 weeks. Throughout the week, Garoppolo not only threw during practice was limited each day. As of Sunday morning, national reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport expect Garoppolo to start.

Jimmy must be a Hall of Famer when it comes to pain tolerance. I’m curious if we hear more news about his injury as the week goes along, no matter what the result is Sunday afternoon.

According to our SB Nation Reacts poll, 80% of 49ers fans believe the team is headed in the right direction, which is up 6% from last week. Garoppolo’s health helps. Knowing that San Francisco won’t have to play a game that involves Josh Norman at cornerback doesn’t hurt, either.

That number is still short of where it was just a few weeks ago. It was at 84% before the 49ers had their meltdown in Tennessee. Winning is the best cure-all for fans.

So, what happens against the Rams? Are we talking about playoffs? The Falcons can help. Kyle Pitts, who has a chance to break Mike Ditka’s rookie receiving record for tight ends, is expected to suit up. The Saints are 4-point road favorites against Atlanta at DraftKings SportsBook.

This is the same Atlanta team that dominated the Saints earlier in the year. Then, the score was 27-25, but New Orleans scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

That game took place just over two months ago. Trevor Siemian was quarterback, but he was ahead of Taysom Hill. The Falcons averaged 6.4 yards per play, and Cordarrelle Patterson had six receptions for 126 yards.

I have a feeling Atlanta pulls off the upset today. I feel the same about the 49ers.