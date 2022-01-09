You’d think quarterback was the only position that mattered with all of the focus surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo this week. We’ll have a better idea of how Garoppolo is feeling once the team takes the field for warmups shortly.

The Niners released their inactive players today, and they will be without Trent Williams, K’Waun Williams, Azeez Al-Shaair, Maurice Hurst, Jarrod Wilson, and Marcell Harris.

Trent Williams and K'Waun Williams are OUT for #SFvsLAR.



The 49ers won’t be short-handed in the secondary as Emmanuel Moseley was activated from the injured reserve. The Niners will need their best cornerback against a Rams team that goes out of their way to throw the ball down the field.

Jimmie Ward, K’Waun Williams, and Ambry Thomas were all activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this past week so the 49ers secondary was expected to be intact. However, K’Waun Williams is out for today’s game. According to a report by NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco, Williams is still recovering from COVID-19 and “did not feel well enough to play.” With Deommodore Lenoir still in COVID-19 protocols, the Niners will likely start Dontae Johnson in K’Waun’s place.

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Marcell Harris were all listed as questionable on the injury report and both Al-Shaair and Harris are inactive. The latter two always felt like longshots, but Greenlaw will be suiting up for just his third game of the season.

Maurice Hurst was a candidate to return to the 49ers defensive line rotation this week, but he will now only be able to play again this year if the Niners reach the postseason.

Finally, Trent Williams, the 49ers all-everything left tackle, is inactive. Jaylon Moore will take his place at left tackle. That’s a massive blow, as Williams is the best player in the NFL at his position.