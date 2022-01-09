49ers vs. Rams game thread: Expect the unexpected

When he spoke on Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan said he expected left tackle Trent Williams to play today against the Rams. Williams didn’t practice all week. Now, the 49ers are faced with a dilemma at left tackle.

So, do you kick Daniel Brunskill out to tackle? Let Jaylon Moore play? There are options, but none will replace your All-Pro in Williams.

Based on warmups, the first-team offensive line was:

LT Colton McKivitz

LG Laken Tomlinson

C Alex Mack

RG Daniel Brunskill

RT Tom Compton

Shanahan said he had confidence in Moore. So much for that, as the Niners roll with a player who has been a healthy scratch more often than not. McKivitz hasn’t played a snap all season.

Oh, then there’s the quarterback. How healthy is Jimmy Garoppolo? Will he even start? If he does, how effective would he be? Garoppolo took reps with the first team during warmups. Trey Lance took a snap minimal snaps.

The implications surrounding this game are already at an all-time high. The 49ers have question marks at two of the most critical positions in the sport at quarterback and left tackle.

This puts all kinds of pressure on the defense to perform at an elite level. Then again, are we overreacting? The familiarity could lessen the loss of Williams. We will find out soon.

Ambry Thomas and Emmanuel Moseley will start at cornerback. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is the third linebacker alongside Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.