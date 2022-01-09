49ers open up as 3-point underdogs against the Cowboys for Super Wildcard Weekend

That was the most 49ers game of the year. The team looked lifeless in the first half after only mustering a field goal on the final drive. The defense gave up multiple explosive plays, and it seemed as though we’d be talking about free agency on Monday.

Then, the switch flipped. The offense came alive, and the defense buckled down. Scoring 24 points in the second half and overtime while holding a potent Rams attack to a touchdown is why we talk about how dangerous this team can be.

We’ll find out now that the playoffs are here. The 49ers will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. San Francisco is listed as 3-point underdogs at DraftKings SportsBook, with the total on the game set at 51.

Against a defense coached by Dan Quinn and a shaky secondary, the offense should resemble closer to what we saw during the second half. Against Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Zeke Elliot, they’ll have to score 27 points to win.

We’re going to go further in-depth as the week goes along and really dig into this matchup. I imagine we’ll see plenty of double moves targeting Trevon Diggs in the secondary. The 49ers pass rush has to come alive. If Sunday’s performance was a preview, they will.

The game will be played Sunday with kickoff set at 1:30 p.m. PT. That game will be televised on CBS (and Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and Nickelodeon). I’d guess it’ll be Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the broadcast.