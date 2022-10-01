Golden Nuggets: Bobby Turner to the rescue!

“Maiocco notes that Turner is expected to “assist the offensive in some form,” so it is unknown how involved the coach will be immediately upon his return.”

“But it is just kind of a nagging thing that it’s fired up right now. It’s hard to avoid. But Arik is working. Our trainers are doing a nice job, trying to just quiet it down so that he can go play, and play effectively.”

“There is merit in what he said. But should he say it as a starting NFL quarterback, a position at which accountability and leadership are key components?”

“We’re all good, we just need to win fellas,” Lynch concluded. “That’s all we need.”

“This was a game in which the game and the slog nature of the game demanded him to make some tight throws, some difficult throws, and he didn’t make them. Then there were some other throws that were completions but he was not precisely accurate. He hit [Deebo] Samuel on a play that was a completion that really should’ve been an 85-yard touchdown. It started their fifth possession with Samuel 32 yards, and he under threw it, it should’ve been an 85 yard touchdown.

“I ain’t got no problem getting my nose dirty,” Lenoir said Thursday of the rough-and-tumble nature of the nickelback role. “I got a snotty nose.”

Lenoir also indicated that he was unfazed by any potential matchups with Kupp: “When I strap my helmet on, I’m ready. Great player, I respect him. But I’m ready on this side, too.”