Final injury report: Armstead and Kinlaw are officially questionable

The 49ers had their final tune-up ahead of Monday night’s divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw practiced Saturday, although Kinlaw was reportedly moving around gingerly. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kinlaw’s knee was “flaring up on him,” which doesn’t sound good.

Swing lineman Daniel Brunskill has been cleared to play after dealing with a hamstring injury all of September. So we’ll see if he’s inserted into the lineup at right guard. If so, that’d be another new starter as Colton McKivitz will fill in at left tackle for the injured Trent Williams.

Here’s a look at the final injury report:

Out

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

RB Ty Davis-Price (ankle)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Doubtful

WR Danny Gray (hip)

Questionable

DT Arik Armstead (foot)

TE Ross Dwelley (rib)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

It still remains to be seen when Gray and Moore’s injuries took place. Gray hasn’t been involved in the offense prior to his injury. So, the Niners will be without their top two offensive draft picks from this past year for yet another game.