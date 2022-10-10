Golden Nuggets: Victory Monday!

“They allowed their first touchdown since the Russell Wilson back-breaker in the fourth quarter in Denver. It was just the second touchdown they’ve conceded in the past 16 quarters.”

“After five games, two blown leads, one unexpected and abrupt quarterback transition, and a whole lot of fan-base freakouts, the Niners at last are closer to living their best lives. At 3-2, they’re alone atop the NFC West, a game ahead of the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals.”

“This roster is good enough to play it a little safe in October. The 49ers have earned that by fighting back to 3-2 and by jumping to the top of the NFC West standings. They’ve shown who they are and how deep the talent runs. You can’t prove everything in five games, but you can prove how tough you are and how dangerous you can be. The 49ers are dangerous, despite the key injuries. Still dangerous. Always dangerous.”

“He’s very good at pressing a block on the outside before he cuts upfield,” Kittle said of Coleman. “It’s one of those things that just takes guys a long time to learn, rookies especially....But when you have the speed that Tevin has and the mindset to push blocks before you cut, it just makes the blocking so much easier for us on the edges. He gets (defenders) to hop outside because they think he’s going to go outside, then he cuts right off your block. You usually end up getting a pancake (block) or something like that. Like, I think I’m a really good run-blocking tight end. Tevin makes my job a lot easier.”

“It would be a brutal blow to a secondary that’s been playing at an exception level this season. The only encouraging part of the equation is that Jason Verrett is nearing a return after spending the last four weeks out as he continued recovering from an ACL tear.”

“Coleman said Garoppolo never threw to him in practice during the week on his 30-yard sideline route.

“He was supposed to,” Coleman said. “So he was like, (Sunday) we’re going to get it. I was just ready for that play.”

Coleman smiled when he noted Garoppolo wasn’t supposed to throw it to him because he was being covered by a cornerback instead of a linebacker. Garoppolo heaved the throw as he was getting leveled.”

“It wasn’t a perfect performance, but the 49ers put together what was mostly a strong showing all around, including what looked like a step forward for their offense.”

“The 49ers especially were strong on third downs. While building a 30-12 lead, the 49ers converted seven of their first 11 (64 percent) third-down attempts.”

“It wasn’t perfect, but the 49ers went into Carolina and for the most part dominated in a 37-15 victory to move to 3-2 on the season.”