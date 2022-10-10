Twitter reacts to the 49ers drubbing of the Panthers

The 49ers took care of the Carolina Panthers en route to a 37-15 victory at Bank of America Stadium. The 49ers faithful have a reputation for invading opposing stadiums, and Sunday was no different.

The amount of red in the stands at the 49ers Panthers game is wild. Looks like 90% of the stadium is 49er fans in Carolina. — CROCKY (@eric_crocker) October 9, 2022

After winning the coin toss, the 49ers drove right down the field to score the first touchdown of the game. Tevin Coleman took a screen pass from Garoppolo into the end zone. Coleman was activated from the practice squad for the second consecutive week. Jeff Wilson, Jr. continued his fine play as he had a big gain of 41 yards. Coleman punctuated the drive as he continued his dominance over the Panthers.

#49ers Tevin Coleman reintroduces himself to the endzone against Panthers pic.twitter.com/puKePbTXBK — (@TheSFNiners) October 9, 2022

The Panthers went three and out on their first drive. Unfortunately, after consecutive catches from George Kittle, he fumbled and turned the ball over. It was a positive sign to see Kittle involved so early in the game.

A missed field goal from Eddy Piniero, which was his first miss of the year, gave the 49ers the ball back. What Jimmy Garoppolo and Coleman did next was absurd.

Ridiculous throw vs cover 0. Idk who this Jimmy G is. Also shoutout to Tevin Coleman for owning the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/Lb8RKnm8tf — Vish Kumaran (@VishKumaran) October 10, 2022

First, Garoppolo stands in the pocket and delivers a 50/50 ball. What we didn’t expect was for Coleman to turn into Randy Moss. Just a great throw and an even better catch from the tandem. The drive would end with a Robbie Gould field goal, and the 49ers would lead 10-0.

The teams traded punts, and the Panthers blocked a Gould field goal attempt. A Baker Mayfield interception felt inevitable at some point in the game. Emmanuel Moseley took an overthrow to the house, effectively putting the game out of reach at 17-3.

The Panthers would open the second half with a touchdown drive closing the gap at 17-10, but it was the last time the score would be this close.

Deebo Samuel would haul in a four-yard touchdown from Garoppolo. The bigger crime is the world being robbed of a “Jimmy Wheels” touchdown on an Aaron Banks holding penalty two plays earlier.

#49ers Jimmy G to Deebo Samuel for the TD pic.twitter.com/jBUt45AI6Q — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 9, 2022

The Panthers would add another field goal, but the rout was on in Carolina. The 49ers answered with a long touchdown drive finished off by Wilson, Jr.

#49ers Jeff Wilson Jr plows in for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/iKQaGLHzg3 — (@TheSFNiners) October 9, 2022

Tack on another field goal for the Panthers, but Coleman wasn’t finished on the day. After scoring four touchdowns in 2019 against Carolina, he returned to form with two more on Sunday. Coleman showed a burst that had not been seen in quite some time. Welcome back, Tevin.

The game was never in doubt at any point. The bigger questions surround the injuries to Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, Emmanuel Moseley, and Robbie Gould. Kyle Shanahan will provide clarity in the coming days, but for now, enjoy the easy victory, 49ers fans.