Monday night thread: Can the Raiders keep pace with Mahomes?

Monday night’s matchup features two teams on the 49ers' schedule. One, the Kansas City Chiefs, is coming to Santa Clara this month. The Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, and two new stars on each side of the ball.

But will Chandler Jones and Davante Adams be enough to take down a team that just dropped 41 points against Tom Brady and the Bucs? I have my doubts, but also believe the Raiders will score more than we’re used to seeing from them.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites, with the total on the game set at 51.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. I think we see plenty of points in this one. Even though Tyreek Hill is no longer around, Kansas City’s history of scoring against the Raiders has been impressive.

Patrick Mahomes and company have scored at least 28 points in their last eight matchups against the Raiders, with the average coming in over 37 points per game. And the Raiders are fresh off a game where they scored 32 against an impressive Broncos unit.