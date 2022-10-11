Golden Nuggets: Prayers up for E-Man

“It’s awful news for a player who was a crucial piece of perhaps the best secondary the 49ers have had in the Shanahan era.”

“Jimmie Ward, meanwhile, will undergo surgery for a fractured hand tomorrow. He broke his hand on the opening kickoff and stayed in for the first defense play of the game because he didn’t want to believe he’d actually broken his hand.”

“While at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team’s 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. Here is everything he had to say.”

“The strong pass blocking and poor run blocking trend continued, but the ability to keep the quarterback upright is too important to leave Brunskill on the bench, and his experience could be helpful alongside center Jake Brendel and right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who has played alongside Brunskill the last couple of seasons.”

“Charvarius Ward, CB, 90.6, 62 snaps”

“Wilson ranks No. 9 of qualifying NFL running backs in rushing yards over expectation per attempt, which is calculated using NFL Next Gen Stats’ tracking data. He’s generating 1.34 more yards per carry than the typical running back would be expected to gain under the same parameters. That’s a significantly high mark.”

“What’s more, the 49ers’ conversions against the Panthers generally weren’t easy ones. In fact, the average distance to gain on those seven third-down plays was seven yards, so it took some playmaking to keep drives going. Garoppolo responded by going 7-of-8 for 97 yards and a 156.7 passer rating on third down.”

“It was bothering him today,” Shanahan said. “You always want to use caution, especially with Nick, on that type of stuff. I know if we practiced today, he couldn’t go. Hoping he does better throughout this week.”