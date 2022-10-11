49ers sign K Sam Sloman to the practice squad; release RB Marlon Mack

Kyle’s update, 1:50 PM PT: The 49ers have released running back Marlon Mack. Defensive tackle T.Y McGill has been signed to the practice squad with Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw on the mend.

Releasing Mack is a sign that Ty Davis-Price is closer to returning. We’ll find out more come Wednesday once the Niners return to practice.

The 49ers worked out multiple kickers with Robbie Gould banged up and expected to miss at least a week. Sam Sloman was signed to the practice squad Tuesday.

Sloman, 25, kicked with the Rams and Titans back in 2020, where he was 10-for-13, including 2-for-3 on kicks between 40-49 yards. Sloman did miss his lone 50-yard attempt and three of his 26 extra-point attempts.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Niners worked out Cody Parkey, who went a perfect 10-for-10 on his kicks. Jordan Schultzsaidd the Niners brought in kicker Ryan Santoso.

The Niners working out multiple kickers suggests Gould will miss some time. It was evident that Mitch Wishnowsky wasn’t the answer at kicker. Hopefully, Gould won’t be out for an extended period. He’s getting up there in age, but Robbie has been one of the most valuable kickers in the NFL during the past decade:

most win probability added on field goals since 2012:



1. justin tucker, +536

2. robbie gould, +210

3. stephen hauschka, +178

4. greg zurlein, +175

5. chris boswell, +154



the gap between tucker and 2nd place is as wide as 2nd place to 99th (out of 101 kickers) — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) October 10, 2022

We’ll have an update on Gould’s status Wednesday once Kyle Shanahan speaks again.