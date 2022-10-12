Golden Nuggets: Should the Niners check out the Panthers fire sale?

“Sloman, 25, had a cup of coffee with the Rams, Titans and Steelers over the last few years, going 8-for-11 on field goals with Los Angeles in 2020....The 49ers also announced that the team has released RB Marlon Mack. Additionally, the team has signed DT T.Y. McGill to the team’s practice squad....McGill (6-0, 295) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 15, 2015. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2017), Philadelphia Eagles (2018, 2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2018-19) and Minnesota Vikings (2021), he has appeared in 46 games and registered 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has also started one postseason contest where he tallied one tackle. “

“I think there’s definitely something to that,” Juszczyk said. “I think there’s a lot to getting starters back middle of the year, end of the year and fresh. Granted, they’re coming off injuries, which isn’t the best thing. But if we can still weather the storm and win games now and get them back fresh ready to roll, I think that can really bode well toward the end of the season because it’s a really long year. It’s basically impossible for everybody to play the season healthy.”

“The 49ers were smart. The 49ers got lucky. The 49ers aren’t wasting this season, because they bought some valuable insurance. And a few other NFL teams messed up their seasons from the start because they didn’t know what they were doing at QB. That’s how jobs are won and lost, that’s how franchises rise and fall. Or, in the 49ers’ case, how a good team can just keep moving forward, through injury calamity and everything else.”

“Having him alternate with Burford also allows Burford to watch — in real time — how a veteran plays the position and operates against the same opponents. The joke among the 49ers’ offensive linemen is that the cerebral Brunskill could start coaching an NFL offensive line tomorrow if he chose, and he’s been very helpful in giving tips, advice and instruction to the rookie guard.”

“..the San Francisco 49ers’ cornerback shadowed Moore on his fade route, angling him toward the right sideline, with his back turned toward quarterback Baker Mayfield. With the ball in mid-flight, about 16 yards downfield, Ward saw Moore raise his hands, reacted by lifting his arms and broke up the pass...The next play: Ward, close to the line in run support, stopped All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for no gain on 3rd-and-1.”