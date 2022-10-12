Samson Ebukam and Aaron Banks are dealing with soreness from playing on the Panthers’ turf

The 49ers announced they promoted running back Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, running back Marlon Mack and kicker Sam Sloman have officially been signed to the practice squad. To make room, quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the practice squad.

Numerous players aren’t practicing today due to various injuries: Arik Armstead, Trent Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, and Robbie Gould. In addition, there are three others who won’t practice either.

Bosa was working off to the side and going through physical therapy before Wednesday’s practice. He’s 50/50 for Sunday, but I wouldn’t push a groin injury.

Jimmie Ward had surgery on his hand Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in another ten days. So, Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the Falcons, and likely next week’s game, too. After that, it’ll likely be with a cast/club on his hand when Ward is back in action. But Kyle Shanahan said, “he’ll have a chance to play with it in a few weeks.”

Ty wrote an article about playing on turf this morning that you should all read. Shanahan said Samson Ebukam is dealing with tendonitis and a sore Achilles from Carolina’s turf. He’s not the only one, as Aaron Banks has some soreness in his knee from the turf. Both players won’t practice Wednesday.

With Bosa expected to miss Sunday, Ebukam’s status will be something to monitor. As well as Banks’, especially with the number of injuries the team has already suffered along the offensive line.