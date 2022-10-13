NN prediction contest Week 6: Can the 49ers keep rolling?

The 49ers are finally above .500 and leading the NFC West. Can they keep first control of first place as they head into Atlanta this weekend with a one-game lead over the rest of their division? Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom.

Commanders over Bears: I’m ready to eat some crow on my take that Carson Wentz will bounce back from his abysmal start. Justin Fields had one of the best performances of his NFL career last week, but the situation around him remains horrible. So I’m giving Wentz one more chance to get a W.

Ravens over Giants: Brian Daboll’s Giants are a fun story, but they’ve been eeking out close wins against flawed teams. The Ravens are far from perfect, but they should win this game with relative ease.

Bengals over Saints: The Bengals have won two out of their last three and barely lost to Baltimore last week. Trending in the right direction, they should be able to handle the Saints.

Buccaneers over Steelers: Tom Brady is clearly a lesser version of himself, but this Steelers team might be the franchise’s worst roster in over 50 years.

Patriots over Browns: Cleveland has proven to be better than I expected early, but Bill Belichick should be able to stop the Browns limited passing attack, and it looks like Mac Jones will return to action after missing the past two games.

49ers over Falcons: I like the Falcons a lot this season, and I was tempted to pick them to pull the upset at home given their odds, especially given the injuries on San Francisco’s defensive line, but I’m betting on the Niners to find a way to win.

Jaguars over Colts: The AFC South is a mess right now, but I still think the Jaguars are the best of the group.

Dolphins over Vikings: It’s been a wild ride for the Dolphins through the first five weeks of the season, and I think they bounce back this week. All signs point to Teddy Bridgewater playing on Sunday, and the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Packers is looking less impressive with time.

Seahawks over Cardinals: I genuinely think the Seahawks might be a better team than the Cardinals right now. Coaching is a big part of that, but Geno Smith’s renaissance has helped quite a bit too.

Rams over Panthers: I mean, the Rams can’t be bad enough to lose to the Panthers, right?

Kansas City over Bills: I know it’s the Bills, but in a matchup like this, I always pick the underdog. Patrick Mahomes at home at +115 is too good to pass up.

Eagles over Cowboys: I wouldn’t be surprised if the Cowboys pulled the upset, but both of these teams are flying above their skies right now. Both are due for regression, so I’m picking the more talented roster.

Chargers over Broncos: This once looked like a marquee game. The Chargers can’t afford a loss if they want a chance at winning the division.

BYE: Lions, Texans, Raiders, Titans

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Overall: 40-39-1

Here are the six games for this week’s contest:

Ravens @ Giants, 10:00 AM PT

Bengals @ Saints, 10:00 AM PT

Patriots @ Browns, 10:00 AM PT

49ers @ Falcons, 10:00 AM PT

Jaguars @ Colts, 10:00 AM PT

Bills @ Chiefs 1:25 PM PT