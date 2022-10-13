 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers Reacts Survey: Who is the defensive MVP through 5 weeks?

By Kyle Thele
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

There’s no doubt the 49ers’ defense is off to a great start. Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charles Omenihu, Samson Ebukam, and others have contributed nicely. Emmanuel Moseley was playing at a high level before his season-ending injury. DeMeco Ryans has been superb as a defensive coordinator. I’d go as far as saying the best in the game right now. But which player is the MVP defensively? I can make a case for two players:

Mooney Ward

When Ward inked his 3-year, 40.5M deal, many fans believed it was an overpay. Ward, a UDFA, spent his time in Kansas City and wasn’t widely regarded as a top corner in the eyes of some. Days after the signing, after a closer look at his film and stats in KC, fans became more and more excited.

With everyone focused on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, Ward flew under the radar. Through five weeks, Ward has been everything fans were excited about and more. There’s an argument that Ward is the best man cover corner the 49ers have had since Deion Sanders. No disrespect to Richard Sherman, who put together an all-pro season in 2019. Ward’s cover skills in man coverage allows ultimate flexibility for Ryans and his playcalling.

After the injury to Moseley, Ward’s presence is needed more than ever. He’s arguably been a top-three corner this season by nearly all metrics. Money well spent, indeed.

Nick Bosa

What else needs to be said about Bosa at this point? We’re running out of ways to describe his relentless play. Somehow, it feels like Bosa is improving and just scratching the surface. His ceiling is being a top 1-3 football player in the NFL. It’s been remarkable to watch his immediate impact entering the league.

Just imagine what Bosa could do if he wasn’t consistently held.

Before suffering a groin injury on Sunday, Bosa was on pace for a historic season.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t long-term. Bosa is invaluable to this team and its success.

The beauty of this argument is both players deserve consideration. Neither answer is wrong. The answer I’m going with is?

Nick Bosa.

Who is the defensive MVP through 5 weeks?

view results
  • 16%
    Mooney Ward
    (20 votes)
  • 53%
    Nick Bosa
    (64 votes)
  • 4%
    Fred Warner
    (5 votes)
  • 25%
    Talanoa Hufanga
    (30 votes)
