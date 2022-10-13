49ers Reacts Survey: Who is the defensive MVP through 5 weeks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

There’s no doubt the 49ers’ defense is off to a great start. Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charles Omenihu, Samson Ebukam, and others have contributed nicely. Emmanuel Moseley was playing at a high level before his season-ending injury. DeMeco Ryans has been superb as a defensive coordinator. I’d go as far as saying the best in the game right now. But which player is the MVP defensively? I can make a case for two players:

Mooney Ward

When Ward inked his 3-year, 40.5M deal, many fans believed it was an overpay. Ward, a UDFA, spent his time in Kansas City and wasn’t widely regarded as a top corner in the eyes of some. Days after the signing, after a closer look at his film and stats in KC, fans became more and more excited.

New 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward had a breakout season in 2021.



Ward became just the second player to force a higher tight window target rate (46.3%) than the catch rate he allowed (44.8%) in a season since 2016 (min. 50 targets). https://t.co/TysSHHaW1a pic.twitter.com/WoGf3QYwQG — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 15, 2022

With everyone focused on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, Ward flew under the radar. Through five weeks, Ward has been everything fans were excited about and more. There’s an argument that Ward is the best man cover corner the 49ers have had since Deion Sanders. No disrespect to Richard Sherman, who put together an all-pro season in 2019. Ward’s cover skills in man coverage allows ultimate flexibility for Ryans and his playcalling.

Mooney Ward has been everything the Niners hoped he would be pic.twitter.com/JsMymGGbym — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 12, 2022

After the injury to Moseley, Ward’s presence is needed more than ever. He’s arguably been a top-three corner this season by nearly all metrics. Money well spent, indeed.

Nick Bosa

What else needs to be said about Bosa at this point? We’re running out of ways to describe his relentless play. Somehow, it feels like Bosa is improving and just scratching the surface. His ceiling is being a top 1-3 football player in the NFL. It’s been remarkable to watch his immediate impact entering the league.

PFF pass-rush win rate, NFL edge rushers...



1. Nick Bosa: 27.1%

4. Charles Omenihu: 22.3%

7. Samson Ebukam: 19.3%



Remarkable that the 49ers have three in the top-7. But Bosa and Ebukam didn't practice Wednesday. Bosa obviously has a positive impact on his teammates — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 12, 2022

Just imagine what Bosa could do if he wasn’t consistently held.

Do you teach your officials to not call holding penalties on Nick Bosa? @NFLOfficiating pic.twitter.com/vI1MaE046G — Brad (@Graham_SFN) October 12, 2022

Before suffering a groin injury on Sunday, Bosa was on pace for a historic season.

Nick Bosa is currently on pace for 25.5 sacks and 85 pressures



Bosa had 7 pressures and 2 sacks in yesterday’s win over Seattle — Jordan Elliott (@splash_cousin) September 19, 2022

Hopefully, the injury isn’t long-term. Bosa is invaluable to this team and its success.

The beauty of this argument is both players deserve consideration. Neither answer is wrong. The answer I’m going with is?

Nick Bosa.