Golden Nuggets: Rumor has it that Qwuantrezz Knight is still lost on his ATV

“I’m not going to lie, he did get lost out there,” Samuel said of Knight. “It was probably his first time, and he was driving slow and we didn’t realize it. We made a little circle around up top and he was just sitting there.

“We were like, ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘Y’all lost me.”

“The 49ers’ injury list continues to grow longer. The team is spending the week at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, in search of some respite.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters from West Virginia as the team prepares for its Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Here is everything he had to say.”

“There’s guys in the league that have more sacks than me, more tackles than me,” he noted. “I’m super critical of myself and I have to keep improving.”

“Shanahan expressed optimism that Bosa could return to practice Thursday. Even if Bosa misses a game, however, Shanahan’s update suggested he would ready when the 49ers host Kansas City on Oct. 23.”

“Quarterbacks usually attempt many more passes when trailing than leading. A stingy, turnover-happy defense can make matters even easier for an ordinary quarterback, giving him the benefit of playing with leads he did little to generate and leaving him to finish out games with efficient, high-percentage passes.”

“Warner not only gives presence to the first crosser running past him (forcing Russell Wilson to look elsewhere), he then swiftly moves backward into the throwing lane for the dig route. In doing so, he essentially takes away both the low and high portions of this staple high-low concept, forcing a late and covered throw to the third option on the play.

This is like watching Rudy Gobert play defense in the paint. He might not always get the blocks, but his mere presence forces less advantageous shots for the offense. And Warner does this time and time again. He’s an important cog that allows the 49ers to play two-high defenses, with Warner covering everything between the hashes and discouraging quarterbacks from attacking over the middle of the field.”

“They don’t need him this week, they don’t need him next week, they need him when the calendar flips to November / December and then potentially the playoffs,” Maiocco continued.”

“They say that San Francisco has a 9.1 percent probability of trading for the two-time All-Pro, the sixth most likely odds to land him.”