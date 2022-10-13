Ty Davis-Price and Robbie Gould practice in full; Kinlaw remains out

For the second day in a row, Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), Nick Bosa (groin), and Javon Kinlaw (knee) didn’t practice for the 49ers. The odds of a second-string defensive line playing starter snaps across the board continue to increase.

The good news is edge rusher Samson Ebukam and left guard Aaron Banks returned, albeit in a limited fashion, after soreness from playing on the Panthers' turf field.

If Ebukam can suit up, the front four would consist of him and Charles Omenihu on the outside, with Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway at defensive tackle. That still makes for a formidable line featuring players who would start on plenty of teams around the NFL.

Safety Jimmie Ward remains out after having surgery on his left hand and left tackle Trent Williams has yet to return to practice from a high-ankle sprain. Neither was expected to play this weekend. However, both players and every other week-to-week injury will be itching to get back the following Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s the official practice report for Thursday:

Did not participate

DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

DE Nick Bosa (groin)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

S Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited

LG Aaron Banks (knee)

DE Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

You have to feel for Kinlaw at this point. His body is not responding well to the physicality you go through daily that’s playing defensive tackle in the NFL. There’s no denying his talent, but the injuries are beginning to become consistent.

Hopefully, this is the 49ers being obnoxiously cautious with Kinlaw — plus Bosa and Armstead — with their core players and ensuring they are healthy for the latter half of the season.

Kicker Robbie Gould wasn’t listed on the injury report, which is encouraging and means he’s progressing after suffering a knee injury attempting to make a tackle this past Sunday. Gould was reportedly rehabbing on the side, but neither of the beat reporters on hand saw him try a field goal.

Also, during the 20 or so minutes the media is available to view practice, cornerback Jason Verrett wasn’t seen. Kyle Shanahan said he needs to see Verrett make it through a healthy week of practice to play Sunday against the Falcons.

Running back Ty Davis-Price practiced in full. He’s returning from a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him Week 2. Against Seattle, TDP had 14 carries. That’s a significant role for a rookie. But, based on how well Jeff Wilson Jr. has played, it’ll be telling whether Davis-Price gets another double-digit workload fresh off an injury.