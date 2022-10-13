Thursday Night Football thread: Justin Fields vs. Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders(-1) are slight favorites tonight as they travel to Soldier Field and face the Chicago Bears for Week 6’s Thursday Night Football. I think me and all the other 49er fans are hoping for a Bears win so we don’t have to ask ourselves, ‘how did we lose to that team?’

DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under at 38 points. Washington and Chicago are struggling to get into the end zone. The Bears are the 27th-ranked scoring offense (17.2 ppg), while the Commanders are 26th (18.0 ppg). Justin Fields and Carson Wentz are both struggling to get anything going, so I would definitely lock in on the under.

Commander running back Brian Robinson gets the start after suffering two gunshot wounds in August. The former Alabama national champion will out-snap Antonio Gibson, which is horrible news for my fantasy team.

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry returns off injured reserve to make his Chicago Bears debut. Harry’s NFL production is low compared to the rest of his 2019 Draftmates, and Harry was the first receiver off the board. Look for Fields to get Harry going early to try and establish a connection.

Washington’s defensive line makes me want to lean toward Commander’s money line, but Fields is too dynamic to bet against. I know Fields has not been red hot as of late, but the traits are still there. I’ll stay away from this one because the teams are inconsistent, but I might grab the under.