5 players to watch on the 49ers offense in Atlanta: Sunday feels like a Kittle game

The 49ers offense we’ve grown accustomed to has reared its head over the last two weeks after a slow start to the season. The offense has combined for 61 points on 724 total yards with just one turnover, which has unsurprisingly led to back-to-back wins. Next up is an Atlanta defense that has allowed the 12th-most points and the fifth-most yards so far this season.

These are the five players on the 49ers' offense to watch as the unit looks to stay hot:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Only once in his career with the 49ers has Garoppolo gone three consecutive regular-season weeks without an interception, and even then that was over two seasons (2019 Week 17 through 2020 Week 2). After back-to-back interception-free games, Garoppolo has a chance to accomplish the feat within one season for the first time. Garoppolo has totaled 492 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 59.7 percent of his passes for a 105.3 pass rating over the last two games. Garoppolo’s production and lack of turnovers have been important in the 49ers' good offensive play the past couple of weeks.

RB Tevin Coleman

Jeff Wilson will get most of the snaps at running back in Atlanta, but Coleman showed in Week 5 that he’s a more than capable spell back. After just one snap played in his re-debut with the 49ers in Week 4, Coleman saw 19 snaps and had eight carries for 23 yards and three receptions for 44 yards while scoring a pair of touchdowns. It was easily the best performance by a 49ers' second running back (not named Deebo Samuel) through five weeks. With Tyrion Davis-Price practicing this week for the first time after suffering an ankle injury during Week 2, will Coleman continue his role as the 49ers second running back?

TE George Kittle

It felt like Sunday was going to be Kittle’s breakout game of 2022 after he was targeted four times in the 49ers' first two drives Sunday against Carolina. His fourth target, however resulted in a lost fumble and after Kittle only saw two more targets for the remainder of the game, with zero targets in the second half. Atlanta’s defense has struggled against the pass, allowing the fourth-most passing yards in the league, and have particularly struggled against tight ends, allowing an average of 6 receptions for 53.6 yards per game to the opposing teams' tight ends.

RG Spencer Burford & RG Daniel Brunskill

One of the most interesting aspects of the 49ers' offense over the last two weeks has been the rotation at the right guard between Burford and Brunskill. It’s been a near 50/50 split, with the rookie in on 69 snaps and the veteran in on 55 snaps over the last two weeks. The two have been solid in the pass game, allowing just a combined three pressures against Carolina and the Rams, but when the 49ers run behind them, it’s been a different story.

Over the last two weeks, the 49ers offense have run behind the right guard 11 times for 33 yards for just two first downs and one run of 10 or more yards, according to Pro Football Focus. There could be some improvement on Sunday in Atlanta, as the Falcons defense is ranked 17th against the run this season.