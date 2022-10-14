49ers final injury report: Bosa is officially questionable; Verrett won’t be activated

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Kyle Shanahan explained why Bosa hadn’t been ruled out: “It’s not bad enough to say he’s out. But you have to be careful with whoever has that, especially Nick.”

Here’s the final injury report:

Out

DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

S Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

Questionable

DE Nick Bosa (groin)

LG Aaron Banks (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

Jason Verrett won’t be activated this week. Shanahan said Verrett had some soreness after Wednesday’s practice, so they shut him down: “We’ll hope he gets back out there next Wednesday.”

Verrett’s practice window was opened last week, so the Niners have another week to determine whether they’ll activate Verrett to the 53-man roster. Next week is at home, on grass, against the Chiefs, then it’s back to the artificial turf at SoFi Stadium before returning home against the Chargers.

If Banks can’t play, that’d be concerning, as there would have to be more musical chairs along the offensive line. I don’t think that will be an issue, considering the lack of questions surrounding Banks, who was dealing with soreness in his knee from Carolina’s turf.

Kicker Robbie Gould is no longer listed on the injury report. Gould was dealing with a left knee contusion he suffered on a kickoff play against the Panthers. Neither is running back Ty Davis-Price, who suffered a high-ankle sprain back in Week 2.