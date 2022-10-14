If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and writes for NFL.com. So here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Jeff Wilson Jr. over 65.5 yards

When will this man get some love? He’s had at least 70 yards rushing every week without Elijah Mitchell, and Vegas still keeps doubting him. The Falcons allowed Nick Chubb, Taysom Hill, and Rashaad Penny to crush this over so far this year - part of the reason they’re allowing 4.6 yards per carry.

The resurgence of Tevin Coleman and the return of Ty Davis-Price might make this a little more interesting than usual. Still, Kyle Shanahan tends to stick with primarily one back as the bell cow ball carrier, so Wilson should be a safe bet this week.

George Kittle over 42.5 receiving yards

It’s time, isn’t it? Kittle is always good for a few monster performances every season, and this week is setting up to be one of them.

Atlanta can be beaten by tight ends. They have allowed a tight end to hit this over every week through five games. Furthermore, the Falcons are allowing the fifth most receiving yards out of the slot this year, and Kittle has been in that spot 42 times in just three games.

Last week it looked like the 49ers went out of their way to get George the ball, but they won’t have to do that this week. Without much effort, there are going to be opportunities for Kittle in this game, and Kyle Shanahan won’t miss an chance to gash a defense.

Olamide Zaccheaus over 27.5 receiving yards

There isn’t a ton of talent on offense for the Falcons, especially with Cordarrelle Patterson out with an injury. Someone has to get the ball other than Drake London, and the Atlanta seems determined not to use Kyle Pitts for whatever reason (22 targets in four games).

Meanwhile, Zaccheaus does most of his damage out of the slot, and that’s where the 49ers are vulnerable. San Francisco has allowed the eighth-most receiving yards out of the slot this season. Deommodoe Lenoir specifically has allowed more catches from the slot than anyone else in the league and the second-most yards from that position.

If Lenoir is moved to Emmanuel Moseley’s spot on the outside, rookie Samuel Womack will likely take over in the nickel, and he is unproven there in the regular season. However, given the success teams have had running slot fades against the 49ers, you’d have to think at least one is coming this weekend, and that might be all it takes to hit this over.

For more betting and fantasy advice not talked about here, be sure to listen to Gold Diggers every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it.