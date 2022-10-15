Golden Nuggets: One sleep away

“The encouraging news here is that Samson Ebukam, who didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with turf-related Achilles tendinitis, is not on the injury report. Also healthy are the likes of Ty Davis-Price (ankle), who practiced this entire week, and Robbie Gould (left knee contusion), who missed Wednesday’s practice but participated in full the following two days.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday’s practice, providing final updates ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Here is everything he had to say.”

“Whereas Garoppolo’s overall EPA marks have been excellent over the past two games, he’s attained them behind an unspectacular success rate that ranks No. 17 cumulatively...That suggests that there’s been more volatility to Garoppolo’s play than usual. Over about 1,500 snaps between 2017 and 2021, for comparison, Garoppolo ranked much higher in success rate — No. 5 of qualifying QBs, with a 51.8 percent clip...That’s why the 49ers have stressed that their offense can perform even better than it has over the notably efficient past two weeks.”

“Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Verrett had some discomfort after Wednesday’s practice. The tenative plan is for Verrett to return to practice next Wednesday.”

“It’s been a long time and I’ve played against them a number of times and it’s always about the people. [Former head coach] Dan [Quinn]’s not there anymore. The coaching staff has changed a bunch. And really when I think about the roster, without thinking about it, I think [tackle Jake] Matthews is still there and [defensive tackle] Grady [Jarrett]’s still there, but there’s such big turnover. It’s a totally different situation.”

“We did make a decision to go make a bold move for a young quarterback,” Lynch said on KNBR’s Murph & Mac show. “I think, at the end of the day, what served us well, and what served Jimmy well, is that we were always honest with each other. I think the relationship had good roots because it was always based on telling each other the truth. And as things progressed, we kept doing that.”