49ers vs. Falcons: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue their successful string of east coast trips when they take on the Atlanta Falcons (+4.5). The Falcons have looked pesky under second year head coach Arthur Smith, and seemed to be a Tom Brady roughing the passer penalty away from really challenging the Buccaneers last week.

Bettors apparently took notice, as the opening line on DraftKings SportsBook had the visiting Niners 6-point favorites. Atlanta might be the only team with equally bad injury luck, at least when it comes to the running back group. They lost Damien Williams in Week 1 to a rib injury, and Cordarrelle Patterson went to the IR with a knee injury right after he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Even without their top two options in the backfield, the Falcons remained committed to the ground game last week, and will almost certainly look to keep that trend going against the Niners.

Meanwhile, the Niners might be without 3/4’s of their starting defensive line tomorrow with Nick Bosa officially listed as questionable. Furthermore, they’ll be without Javon Kinlaw for the next four weeks, at least, as he was just placed on the IR. Other than that, there’s still some question as to who will replace Emmanuel Moseley. However, Dontae Johnson has been brought up from the practice squad, which might be all the indication we need as of now.

San Francisco 49ers (3-2) @ Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Kickoff: 10:00 AM PT

Location: Atlanta, GA

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Noah Eagle

Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Here is a TV map of the late games on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports:

Our game will only be viewed in local markets. The yellow sections of the map are the only regions able to see if Deebo Samuel can put A.J. Terrell’s mouth guard into low orbit two years in a row.

Deebo Samuel just knocked this CB's mouthpiece to San Jose pic.twitter.com/1hXdcqU4bs — KNBR (@KNBR) December 19, 2021

Odds: 49ers -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 45

