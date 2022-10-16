49ers inactive list: Nick Bosa is officially inactive

The 49ers will be without six defensive starters today. Nick Bosa, Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, Azeez Al-Shaair, Javon Kinlaw, and Arik Armstead. Here’s a look at the inactive for today’s game against the Falcons:

Nick Bosa (groin)

Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

Jimmie Ward (hand)

Trent Williams (ankle)

Tyler Kroft (knee)

Danny Gray

Gray is a healthy scratch once again. Gray has played a total of 20 snaps on offense this season and has yet to surpass seven in one game. Willie Snead gets the call over Gray.

We’ll see how the second-string defensive line holds up against a solid Atlanta rushing attack. Between Charles Omenihu, Drake Jackson, and Kevin Givens, they’re known as pass rushers. If you want to evolve into an every-down player, you’ll need to stop the run. Let’s see if they are up to the task.

Here are the Falcons' inactives:

3 ILB Mykal Walker

23 S Erik Harris

71 OL Chuma Edoga

83 WR Jared Bernhardt

86 TE Anthony Firkser

92 OLB Ade Ogundeji

So, Kyle Pitts will play today. I wonder if they split him out wide against whoever San Francisco elects to start opposite Mooney Ward.