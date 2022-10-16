 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49ers vs. Falcons first quarter thread: Win and get out of Atlanta healthy

San Francisco has plenty of firepower offensively to put the pressure on Atlanta

By Kyle Posey
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 49ers were 5.5-point favorites all week against the Atlanta Falcons. Now, just minutes before kickoff, that line is down to 3.5. That means there are people with a lot of money betting on the Falcons, who have covered every spread this season to keep this game close.

Injuries have piled up for San Francisco, and that’ll be on full display. Only two of the team’s six captains are active. Aaron Banks will play, which is a good sign. Still, the offensive line will be without Trent Williams. As we’ve seen, there’s no replacing the best player at his position.

Speaking of, this will be the first time this season that Nick Bosa doesn’t suit up. Can the defensive line hold up in a different role? We’ll find out shortly. The starters consist of Samson Ebukam-Kevin Givens-Hassaan Ridgeway-Samson Ebukam.

Deommodore Lenoir will start at cornerback in place of the injured Emmanuel Moseley. Samuel Womack will play in the slot.

Just win and get out of Atlanta healthy.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...