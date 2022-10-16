49ers vs. Falcons second quarter thread: The good news is it can’t get worse

The 49ers allowed its first touchdown in the first half of the season and the first opening-drive touchdown since early December last year. The Falcons moved the ball effortlessly down the field.

That was followed by a three-and-out from the offense, and the panic button was pressed. Injuries were the talk of the first quarter as Samson Ebukam got rolled up on while Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore, and Drake Jackson were all in the blue medical tent.

Hufanga was evaluated for a concussion, but he returned. The defense made adjustments after the first possession and forced Atlanta to punt.

The offense appeared to pick up a first down, but Jeff Wilson fumbled, and Atlanta scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead. And with that, San Francisco’s offense has surrendered the same number of touchdowns as the defense.

Weird, weird start to the day. Let’s hope the offense can pick up the slack. It would have been tough to predict a worse start, considering this is the largest deficit of the season for San Francisco.