49ers vs. Falcons third quarter thread: Mooney Ward is questionable to return with a groin injury

The 49ers came alive in the second quarter thanks to Brandon Aiyuk. Jimmy Garoppolo had a string of consecutive completions snapped after a batted pass. He’s 12-for-15 with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. The turnover wasn’t really Jimmy’s fault since it was the end of the half, and he was trying to let Deebo make a play.

The running game will have to wake up on offense, as they’re averaging 3.4 yards per carry. The defense will need to slow Mariota’s scrambling down. He has 31 of the Falcons' 82 rushing yards.

Mooney Ward is questionable to return with a groin injury. I’d imagine Atlanta looks to get to the perimeter and get the ball to Drake London and Kyle Pitts with the Niners' backup secondary.

Fortunately, the 49ers get the ball to start the half. Adding a touchdown and putting pressure on Mariota to continue to add points will go a long way.

Daniel Brunskill is the right tackle.