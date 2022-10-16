49ers vs. Falcons 4th quarter thread: This one is sloppy

The 49ers looked like a team missing its starting offensive tackles, cornerbacks, three defensive linemen, safety, running back, and linebacker. We know this team was banged up coming into today, but it looked like a preseason game at times.

Atlanta scored on its opening drive after marching 11 plays for 74 yards. They went up two scores after Jeff Wilson fumbled trying to reach the ball for a first down. That’s a no-no, and he paid for it.

San Francisco ended up punting the ball, and they did on their following possession. The Falcons didn’t struggle to move the ball as they scored on nine plays in just over five minutes to take a two-possession lead.

The 49ers got the ball back, and Jimmy Garoppolo forced a hard count to help move the chains. The Niners had the ball around midfield, but a Garoppolo interception stalled the drive.