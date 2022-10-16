49ers injury updates: Trent Williams could play next week against the Chiefs

As you might expect, head coach Kyle Shanahan had to provide a lengthy injury update for the 49ers postgame. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey was in and out of the lineup. He battled and tried to play through it but, eventually, couldn’t return. Daniel Brunskill finished the game at right tackle. Shanahan said it was McGlinchey’s calf, and they’ll need to do more tests on it moving forward.

Sticking with the offensive tackles, there’s a chance Trent Williams will play next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan wouldn’t fully commit, but barring a setback, it seems likely.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has a chance to return this season. Shanahan seemed bullish on Kinlaw’s return and said the team opted to place him on the injured reserve in part because the 49ers had a bye week coming up and are hopeful Kinlaw will respond well to the rest.

He wasn’t nearly as optimistic about Mooney Ward, who did not return due to a groin injury. Shanahan said something along the lines of it’s usually not a good sign when a player can’t come back into the game due to a groin injury, but the Niners will know more after Ward’s MRI Monday.