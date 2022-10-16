Sunday night football thread: Go team playing against the Cowboys

The NFC West has the three teams with the most wins in the conference six weeks into the season, just as we all suspected. We’ll see the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts take on the fighting Cooper Rush’s, the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas is a 7-point underdog despite beating the Rams 22-10 last week. People forget that the Cowboys had a blocked punt and a Matthew Stafford special to begin the game. All in all, Rush didn’t do much of anything on offense.

That doesn’t take away from what the Cowboys are doing on the other side of the ball. Micah Parsons is special. Trevon Diggs has gotten better. And Demarcus Lawrence is no slouch himself.

Will it be enough to slow down the high-flying Eagles? Jalen Hurts has been a joy to watch. It’s crazy how quickly players develop when you surround them with weapons. This game should be a defensive slugfest, but I think Philly prevails by more than a touchdown.