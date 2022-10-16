49ers open as 2.5-point home underdogs vs. Chiefs next Sunday

Things could not have gone worse for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They opened as 6-point favorites over the Falcons. They were missing their starting offensive tackle, running back, edge rusher, defensive tackles, safety, and outside corner. They ended up losing Mooney Ward and Mike McGlinchey during the game, with Samson Ebukam looking hobbled on and off.

With the injuries mounting, the 49ers could not overcome it, dropping the game 28-14 in Atlanta. They didn’t cover the spread and fell to 3-3 ATS this season.

On Sunday, the Chiefs were home underdogs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, laying 2.5 points vs. the Bills. They dropped the game to the Bills, 24-20, and also didn’t cover the spread.

Fast forward to next week, when the Chiefs will visit the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium for one of the most-anticipated showdowns of the season. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is currently opening as 2.5-point favorites, with the O/U set to 47.5. This means that Vegas sees a 25-23 win for the Chiefs on the road.

The 49ers hope to get Nick Bosa and Trent Williams back from injury this week after already adding Ty Davis-Price this week. As they start to get whole and healthy again, hopefully, the team will start to put together complete performances.