Golden Nuggets: The 49ers get humbled

“This was a brutal loss in multiple respects. There were too many errors that could not be afforded with a beaten-down defense; one which leaves this game in worse shape, somehow, than it started it.”

“The only logical proposal I can come up with is to invest more money into player health. But that’s a vague suggestion. Maybe hire more analysts to analyze how the team gets injured and how to prevent that? More trainers? More everything?... All that said — and while there are no figures readily available — this organization invests plenty into its training staff. Ben Peterson, the team’s head of player health & performance, has an office at the entrance of the team’s locker room. There’s a brand new recovery room in the locker room itself.”

“Shanahan said Williams (high ankle sprain) and Bosa (groin) have a chance to play against the Chiefs. Jaylon Moore filled in for Williams at left tackle against the Falcons, and Charles Omenihu started in place of Bosa. Omenihu finished with four tackles and a sack, his third of the season.”

“Perhaps the only good comparison for Sunday’s loss from the more recent past was the 49ers’ ugliest defeat of last season. In Week 9 of 2021, the Cardinalssmoked the 49ers by the same two-touchdown margin, 31-17. Arizona amassed 39 runs in that game. The 49ers lost the turnover battle, 3-0. Backup Cardinals QB Colt McCoy, like Mariota on Sunday, was a notably precise 22-of-26. And the 49ers, so proud to frequently bully opponents, instead became roadkill when Arizona running back Eno Benjamin flattened their former cornerback, Dre Kirkpatrick.”

“Alas, the witching hour arrived Sunday in Atlanta when the Niners’ defense, battered by injury attrition, finally looked vulnerable, leaving the onus to win on the shoulders of an uneven Niners offense. It was a reasonable plea considering the defense did most of the heavy lifting for the first five weeks.”

“Here’s a roundup of a few quotes of note to come from Sunday’s postgame media sessions, including head coach Kyle Shanahan’s assessment on where the game turned as well as his evaluation of Jimmy Garoppolo, plus Garoppolo and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on why the different practice setup from last week shouldn’t be blamed for the team’s performance on Sunday.”