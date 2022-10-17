49ers injury updates: Armstead remains doubtful; Sunday ‘might be too optimistic’ for Jimmie Ward

The 49ers received mildly good news on the injury front. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is day-to-day with a calf contusion, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Cornerback Mooney Ward is day-to-day with a groin injury. Shanahan is hopeful both players are ready for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga remains in the concussion protocol. Edge rusher Drake Jackson is day-to-day with a knee sprain, while Samson Ebukam is day-to-day with a sore Achilles.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles “should be fine” with knee tendinitis, while tight end Charlie Woerner is day-to-day with an AC sprain.

There’s a “decent chance” superstars edge rusher Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams return next Sunday. But, unfortunately, that’s not the case for defensive tackle Arik Armstead: “It’s a huge loss for us right now. I’d be very surprised if he’s back this week—hopefully, LA. And if not, then, we have our bye week. We’re still not sure right now.”

Shanahan seemed frustrated with the offense’s inability to put points on the board: Most common thread is when we struggle on third down. When we struggle on third down, we struggle to put points. We’re moving the ball decently, but we’re not capitalizing and putting points on the board.”

San Francisco converted 37 percent of its third downs Sunday. Atlanta converted 64 percent.