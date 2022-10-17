Monday night football thread: Another primetime Russell Wilson game

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson are on the road to face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos have been a steady 4.5-point underdog throughout the week at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5.

If there was ever a “get right” spot for Russ and the Broncos, it’s tonight. They have the rest advantage after playing on Thursday night in Week 5 and won’t face a true home-field advantage as the Chargers share a stadium with the Rams, and the people of Los Angeles don’t seem all that invested in either of their professional football teams.

The strength of the Broncos comes on the defensive side of the ball, where the only team that allows a lower EPA per play than Denver is the 49ers. They’re fourth in defensive success rate and second in defensive DVOA. We can expect the Broncos to make the Chargers work on that side of the ball.

As you can tell from my analysis, I like the Broncos to keep this one close.