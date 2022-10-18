49ers sign QB Kurt Benkert and CB Ka’Dar Hollman to the practice squad

The 49ers announced a few practice squad moves on their off-day. Quarterback Kurt Benkert was brought back after he was recently released. San Francisco only had two quarterbacks on the roster last week while they were on the east coast.

That’ll change this week with Benkert back in the fold. It’s unlikely there’s an injury, but our Marc Delucchi pointed out that he saw Jimmy Garoppolo stretching his non-throwing arm Sunday during the Falcons game.

Cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman was added to the practice squad. That’s probably not a great sign for Mooney Ward’s availability Sunday, but we’ll wait and see if Ward practices throughout the week.

To make room for both, the team released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman. There’s no need for a second kicker with Gould healthy. And if the 49ers expect to get at least on of its defensive starters back for the Chiefs game, releasing Johnson makes sense.