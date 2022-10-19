Are you still confident in the direction of the 49ers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Depending on the week for the 49ers, the perceived direction of this team can go either way. Many fans are ready to light everything on fire after a disappointing loss in Atlanta. I know the NFL is a “week-to-week” league, but it may apply double for 49ers fans.

Discussions feel like the same song and dance regarding the teams’ direction following losses—constant questions about the offense, playcalling, and head coaching. Newer questions have arisen, questioning the offense’s innovation and validity in 2022.

In my opinion, the direction of the team is the same as always. Play strong defense, make enough plays on offense, and capitalize on red zone opportunities.

The question I pose to you is, are you comfortable with the status quo? Has the plan gone stale? Is the plan outdated?

My answer is no to all of those questions. It boils down to a lack of execution offensively. Can it be fixed? Sure. That’s the good news.

The bad news? It’s Week 7. The change needs to happen sooner than later.