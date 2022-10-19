Bosa, Williams, Jimmie Ward, and Verrett all return to practice Wednesday

When it comes to injury news and the 49ers, they’ve not often received good news. That’s not just this year but seemingly all of Kyle Shanahan’s tenure. On Wednesday, the Niners returned to the practice field, and so did edge rusher Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward, left tackle Trent Williams, and cornerback Jason Verrett, who will be a full go.

Bosa, Ward, and Williams will all be limited. The same is true for Drake Jackson, who is battling a knee sprain. Jimmie is testing out what will be a cast on his broken hand. He said he’s waiting to be cleared but expects that to happen by Sunday.

Bosa spoke about his groin injury: “I feel really good. Gotta get into the practice week to see how it feels, but pretty optimistic.”

Cornerback Mooney Ward and right tackle Mike McGlinchey will not practice. Neither will safety Talanoa Hufanga, Samson Ebukam, or Arik Armstead. Hufanga remains in the concussion protocol, while Ebukam has Achilles tendinitis.

On Monday, Shanahan was hopeful Mooney Ward and McGlinchey would be ready come Sunday. If they suit up, they’ll need to practice at least one day this week.