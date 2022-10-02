Early game thread: Which games are you keeping an eye on today?

The Vikings and Saints kicked off Sunday’s Week 4 slate in London. In a surprise to nobody, Kirk Cousins and Minnesota struggled against a team down its starting quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.

The Titans are 3.5-point underdogs on the road against their divisional opponent, Colts. Both teams have underwhelmed so far this season.

The Bears are 3-point road dogs traveling to the Giants. I think Chicago has a chance to win. Both teams are a carbon copy of each other. Look for Khalil Herbert to have a big day.

The Bills and Ravens are the marquee matchup as we’ll get two of the five best quarterbacks going head-to-head. Unfortunately, the weather may not allow each signal-caller to showcase their strengths.

The Chargers look to rebound from an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars as they travel to take on Lovie Smith’s Texans in Houston. We’ll see if Justin Herbert is healthy.

The Seahawks have gone from 6.5 to 3.5-point underdogs as Detroit is banged up. The Lions will be without their best receiver, running back DeAndre Swift, and a couple of offensive linemen. Geno Smith has performed well this season. This should be a high-scoring game.

Don’t spend any time watching the Jets and the Steelers.

The Jags and Eagles would’ve been watchable, but the field is full of rain.

The Browns and Falcons should be a fun, high-scoring game, while the Commanders might upset the Cowboys on the road.