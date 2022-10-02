Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Sunday night football thread: A rematch of Super Bowl LV

I tried to spare you from the afternoon slate, as the games didn’t offer much excitement. That proved correct as the Cardinals beat the Panthers, but it was more Baker Mayfield self-imploding than Arizona playing well.

The Packers squeaked by the Patriots while the Raiders made light work of Russell Wilson.

Tonight, we’ll have a rematch of Super Bowl LV with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes traveling to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs, who will have is full receiving core.

Despite that, I like the Chiefs to slow down Tampa Bay just enough and Travis Kelce to have a big night. Things could start slowly, but the scoring should pick up as nerves settle and the talent prevails.

Today’s games prove that, outside of the Eagles, there are no dominant teams in the NFC. I don’t think that changes tonight, which is good news for the 49ers.