Golden Nuggets: Jimmie Ward, welcome to the club

“Jimmie Ward, meanwhile, was his usual funny self. He showed off a good, old-fashioned club wrap on his broken left hand. He said there’s still pain, but that while he expects to be cleared by Sunday....He joked that it would be tough for referees to call defensive pass interference on him.”

“I feel really good,” the defensive end said about his groin injury before practice. “I’ve gotta get into the practice week and see how it feels, but I’m pretty optimistic.”

“Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters before Wednesday’s practice, the first on-field session of the week.”

“The 49ers offer one of their 2023 third-round compensatory selections (they have two) and a fourth-round pick for McCaffrey. Consider that San Francisco traded a third- and a fourth-round selection for receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth-rounder in 2019. A 26-year old McCaffrey would command a higher price. But McCaffrey played in only 10 games the past two seasons, so the injury-plagued 49ers cannot justify offering more draft capital for him than that — especially because they may only be interested in one season from him (more on that below).”