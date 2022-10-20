The 49ers have the most efficient pass-rushing trio in the league this season

The 49ers' defense has been exceptional this season, led by superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa. Bosa is averaging over a sack per game, and his 31 pressures are tied for the NFL lead despite him missing a game and a half worth of action this season.

Bosa’s 22 percent pressure rate leads the NFL, and for perspective's sake, fellow Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons is at 16.9 percent this season. Bosa has been transcendent this season, but a pair of other 49ers pass rushers have also had a major impact this season.

Charles Omenihu is second on the team with 19 pressures generated this season, including at least three in four of the six games the 49ers have played this season. Omenihu has also recorded a sack in each of the last three games as well.

PFF has a stat called “win percentage” that tracks how many wins a pass rusher generates against blocks on non-penalty downs. Omenihu ranks 8th among players with over 100 pass-rushing snaps at 21.4 percent. Bosa leads all players at 27.1 percent.

Omenihu has a 14.3 percent pressure rate this season, which puts him on par with and ahead of some of the most elite talent at the position in the league. When you factor in the team-friendly deal he is on and the production he has generated, Omenihu is currently one of the greatest values in the league at the edge position.

Samson Ebukam is third on the 49ers in pressures generated this season, coming in just behind Omenihu with 18. Like Omenihu, Ebukam has recorded at least three pressures in four out of six games this season and has recorded at least one pressure in every game.

Ebukam ranks in the top 20 in win percentage among edge rushers with a minimum of 100 pass-rushing snaps this season, and his pressure rate of 13.3 percent is among the league's best.

The 49ers are the only team in the league with three players who have a pressure rate over 13 percent while logging over 100 pass-rushing snaps. They are also the only team in the league to have three players rank in the top 20 in “win percentage” among edge rushers with at least 100 sacks this season.

Their defensive line is deep, but the talent at the top has been beyond exceptional to start the season. The contributions of Omenihu and Ebukam, in particular, have shined brightly as the 49ers have found not one but two dynamic talents to pair with a generational talent in Bosa.