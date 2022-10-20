McGlinchey, Ebukam, and Hufanga all return to practice

On Wednesday, the 49ers welcomed back Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, and Jason Verrett back to practice. The former two were limited, while Verrett was a full-go after his body failed to respond to practice last week.

Bosa said he was optimistic about his return. Based on this video, Bosa looks ready to roll:

Yeah, Nick Bosa is moving well. And so is Samson Ebukam, who’s also back at 49ers practice. Both key for the Chiefs showdown pic.twitter.com/TVBM4LwRCw — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 20, 2022

As you can see, Samson Ebukam also practiced. However, Ebukam wasn’t alone, as safety Talanoa Hufanga returned from the concussion protocol and was on the field.

Mooney and Jimmie Ward were reportedly off to the side working. Jimmie was in uniform, but Mooney was not. They’ll likely be listed as questionable. A secondary that includes both Ward’s, Hufanga, and Verrett will give the 49ers' defense the best version of themselves.

More good news: right tackle Mike McGlinchey returned to practice from a calf contusion. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday the goal for Kansas City’s defense is to force Jimmy Garoppolo off his spot and to move his feet.

If McGlinchey and Williams can go, that’s a significant advantage for the 49ers' offense. The Chiefs struggle to get pressure unless they are blitzing. Having veterans on the field will go a long way in keeping Jimmy upright.

So, a week after the 49ers essentially fielded a preseason team; they look to get back six or seven starters. The players that remain in question are Mooney Ward and Arik Armstead, who was not on hand, according to the beat writers at practice.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy today, when asked about the 49ers’ injuries and if he’s game planning for scheme or specific players: “Here’s one thing that I learned. It doesn’t matter who shows up on that injury report. All those guys seem to get healthy for the Chiefs.”

How could you not be more motivated to play against the Chiefs?