Saints vs Cardinals TNF Thread: DeAndre Hopkins returns

The Arizona Cardinals(-2.5) host the New Orleans Saints for Week 7’s Thursday Night Football. Football fans won’t get their wish of wanting better football on Thursdays with these two 2-4 teams.

Cardinal’s star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes his 2022 debut after serving a six-game suspension for failing a performance-enhancing drug test. Hopkins brings help to an offense that couldn’t reach 20 points in the last two games.

Jameis Winston’s back and ankle injuries will keep him out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight week. Instead, Andy Dalton will lean on Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave to avenge last week’s heartbreak loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the over/under at 44 points, and I would lean toward the over. These two teams are still climbing into the playoff hunt and have the firepower on offense to push each other to score. The 49ers need to scout the Cardinals heavily to avoid getting swept by them in back-to-back seasons.