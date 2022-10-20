BREAKING: 49ers trade for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

There’s never a dull moment with this team. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers have traded for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers get: A versatile weapon that can run, catch, and do just about everything you want.

The Panthers get:

2nd round pick in 2023

3rd rounder in 2023

4th rounder in 2023

5th rounder in 2023

McCaffrey, who went to Stanford, comes back to the Bay Area. McCaffrey was the Panthers' offense. Last week, he had 13 carries for 69 yards and seven receptions for 89 yards, including a 49-yarder where he broke a tackle and outran Los Angele’s defense en route to the red zone.

Needless to say, the 49ers' offense just got exponentially more explosive and versatile. Brandon Aiyuk was already coming into his own. Deebo Samuel is fresh off an All-Pro season, and George Kittle is an established star.

Now, you drop McCaffrey into the mix and look out. There are no excuses for the 49ers this season. This is a move you make when you believe you can go all in.

From a financial standpoint, the Niners owe McCaffrey only $690,000 for the remainder of this season. He’s on the books for $12 million in 2023, 2024, and 2025, with just a $1 million guarantee for injury.

Here’s a look at McCaffrey’s cap hits for the next few seasons:

$19.6M in 2023

$19.6M in 2024

$15.5M in 2025