49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo says offense is “moving in the right direction”

The 49ers spiced up their offense on Thursday night when they acquired Christian McCaffrey to help revitalize their struggling offense. but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suggested the unit was already heading in the right direction before the move. During his media availability earlier this week, Garoppolo was asked if he feels like the offense is moving in the right direction.

“Yeah. Oh yeah. I think you see it at practice, too,” Garoppolo said when asked if he feels like the offense is moving in the right direction. “I think there’s a trust factor that we’re moving in the right direction. We just need to make that happen quicker rather than later.”

Jimmy G was also asked about the recent performance of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who excelled in last week’s loss to the Falcons. Aiyuk hauled in eight receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns and had another 39-yard reception wiped off the stat sheet by a holding penalty.

“I think there’s a trust factor that he’s earned every day, and it’s not just from one day of being really good or something like that,” Garoppolo said about Aiyuk. “It’s every day putting in the work, being consistent and reliable, and good things happen.”

Garoppolo has appeared in five games for the 49ers this season since Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury. He has racked up 1,153 passing yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions with a 63.5% completion percentage. The Niners are 2-2 in Jimmy G’s four starts.

Here is Garoppolo’s full quote on the state of the offense:

“Yeah. Oh yeah. I think you see it at practice too. I mean, there’s just certain plays where there’s a trust factor. I think that plays a big part in any offense, just between the quarterback and the skill guys, there’s a trust factor that, it’s not just given either. You got to earn that stuff, you got to earn it in here, in the locker room out on the field, away from the facility, whatever you do. I think there’s a trust factor that we’re moving in the right direction. We just need to make that happen quicker rather than later.” -Jimmy Garoppolo

